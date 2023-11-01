Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Corps Commanding General honors Vietnam veteran with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood formally recognized a retired Soldier for his gallantry during the Vietnam war, as Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commanding general, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Staff Sgt. (Ret.) John Footman the Purple Heart and the Bronze for valor in a ceremony here Jan. 11, 2023. Footman, a Vietnam War veteran, was presented his awards 33 years after his retirement from the Army.

    This work, III Corps Commanding General honors Vietnam veteran with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Fort Hood
    Bronze Star for Valor
    Vietnam veteran

