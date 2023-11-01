The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood formally recognized a retired Soldier for his gallantry during the Vietnam war, as Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commanding general, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Staff Sgt. (Ret.) John Footman the Purple Heart and the Bronze for valor in a ceremony here Jan. 11, 2023. Footman, a Vietnam War veteran, was presented his awards 33 years after his retirement from the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870702
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-VK434-612
|Filename:
|DOD_109406108
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III Corps Commanding General honors Vietnam veteran with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor, by Eric Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT