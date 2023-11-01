III Corps Commanding General honors Vietnam veteran with Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Valor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The III Armored Corps and Fort Hood formally recognized a retired Soldier for his gallantry during the Vietnam war, as Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, commanding general, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, presented Staff Sgt. (Ret.) John Footman the Purple Heart and the Bronze for valor in a ceremony here Jan. 11, 2023. Footman, a Vietnam War veteran, was presented his awards 33 years after his retirement from the Army.