    Fort McCoy DES Fire Department dive team holds ice rescue training at frozen lake at Fort McCoy, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department dive team practice an ice rescue scenario Jan. 11, 2023, at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several firefighters with the team took their turn getting in a suit, strapping an air tank and full-face mask, and diving into the depths of Big Sandy Lake under the ice on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The divers were covering depths of up to 15 feet or more completing several types of rescue scenarios under the guidance of fellow firefighters. Divers took turns going in and out of the same hole that was cut in the ice. Each diver was tethered with a connecting line that included a communications connection. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870701
    VIRIN: 230111-A-OK556-952
    Filename: DOD_109406107
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy DES Fire Department dive team holds ice rescue training at frozen lake at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    ice rescue training
    Fort McCoy Fire Department
    firefighters EMT rescue training in winter and ice

