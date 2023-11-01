Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Firefighters train on surface ice rescue skills at frozen installation lake

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department's dive team practice a surface ice rescue scenario Jan. 11, 2023, in this video at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The firefighters were equipped with mustang flotation suits to protect from the cold water and to safely hold the training. Fort McCoy is one of only a few military fire departments to have a specialized dive team for rescues. The Fort McCoy dive team has been called on many times to support real-world rescues on the ice through mutual aid support. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870693
    VIRIN: 230111-A-OK556-871
    Filename: DOD_109406063
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort McCoy Firefighters train on surface ice rescue skills at frozen installation lake, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    diving
    ice rescue
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Fire Department
    firefighter rescue EMT

