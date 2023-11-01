Firefighters with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department's dive team practice a surface ice rescue scenario Jan. 11, 2023, in this video at a frozen Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The firefighters were equipped with mustang flotation suits to protect from the cold water and to safely hold the training. Fort McCoy is one of only a few military fire departments to have a specialized dive team for rescues. The Fort McCoy dive team has been called on many times to support real-world rescues on the ice through mutual aid support. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870693
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-OK556-871
|Filename:
|DOD_109406063
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort McCoy Firefighters train on surface ice rescue skills at frozen installation lake, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
