    Having Your Baby at NMCCL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Planning to have your baby at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune? Take a tour of our facility! From the moment you enter the Medical Center until time to take your baby home, we walk you through the process and show you where you may be having your baby at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

    baby
    pregnancy
    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency

