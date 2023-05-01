Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston Assets conduct Hot Defuel at MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Julia Cochrane 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Air Mobility Command, Joint Base Charleston fly over Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The C-17 carried an R-11 Mobile Fuel Vehicles Tank Truck to hot defuel and refuel a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache as part of a training exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Julia Cochrane)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 14:32
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 

    This work, Joint Base Charleston Assets conduct Hot Defuel at MCAS Beaufort, by LCpl Julia Cochrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    c-17
    AH-64 Apache
    Joint Base Charleston

