U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs from Air Mobility Command, Joint Base Charleston fly over Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. The C-17 carried an R-11 Mobile Fuel Vehicles Tank Truck to hot defuel and refuel a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache as part of a training exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Julia Cochrane)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870685
|VIRIN:
|230105-M-FY442-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405837
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Base Charleston Assets conduct Hot Defuel at MCAS Beaufort, by LCpl Julia Cochrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
