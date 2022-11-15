Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCSA PEO Charter Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K.
    Lietzau, conducts an official award and change in command ceremony for Terry
    Carpenter and Jeff Smith held at the DCSA headquarters, Quantico, Va.,
    November 15, 2022. Carpenter was selected as the new Chief Technology
    Officer, and Smith was appointed as the new Program Executive Officer.
    Carpenter also received the Distinguished Service Award.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870683
    VIRIN: 221115-D-D0467-2001
    Filename: DOD_109405748
    Length: 00:54:15
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCSA PEO Charter Ceremony, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCSA | PEO

