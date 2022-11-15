DCSA PEO Charter Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K.

Lietzau, conducts an official award and change in command ceremony for Terry

Carpenter and Jeff Smith held at the DCSA headquarters, Quantico, Va.,

November 15, 2022. Carpenter was selected as the new Chief Technology

Officer, and Smith was appointed as the new Program Executive Officer.

Carpenter also received the Distinguished Service Award.