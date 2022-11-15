The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency's Director, William K.
Lietzau, conducts an official award and change in command ceremony for Terry
Carpenter and Jeff Smith held at the DCSA headquarters, Quantico, Va.,
November 15, 2022. Carpenter was selected as the new Chief Technology
Officer, and Smith was appointed as the new Program Executive Officer.
Carpenter also received the Distinguished Service Award.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870683
|VIRIN:
|221115-D-D0467-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405748
|Length:
|00:54:15
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCSA PEO Charter Ceremony, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT