Video showing different aspects of the Offutt AFB annual Base picnic.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870682
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-FB238-550
|Filename:
|DOD_109405741
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 Offutt Base Picnic, by David Farley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT