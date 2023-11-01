SPC Michael- Warrior Medic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Elizabeth Michael, a combat medic with the 7385th Blood Detachment out of Fort Bragg, N.C., is a double-threat: she's also a cadet in her university's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) battalion. Michael, a political science and Russian double major at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, maintains a high grade point average, participates in ROTC events daily, and is an active member of her Reserve unit by taking part in every competition her schedule will allow. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Sgt. Vontrae Hampton).



Spc. Michael is a #WarriorMedic!



#AmericasArmyReserve



Music used with permission:



"Cinematic Landscape Drone"

-Infraction



"Stylish Innovation Glitch"

-Infraction