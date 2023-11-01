SPC Michael- Warrior Medic

Spc. Elizabeth Michael, a combat medic with the 7385th Blood Detachment out of Fort Bragg, N.C., is a double-threat: she's also a cadet in her university's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) battalion. Michael, a political science and Russian double major at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, maintains a high grade point average, participates in ROTC events daily, and is an active member of her Reserve unit by taking part in every competition her schedule will allow. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Sgt. Vontrae Hampton).
