Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Michael- Warrior Medic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays  

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Spc. Elizabeth Michael, a combat medic with the 7385th Blood Detachment out of Fort Bragg, N.C., is a double-threat: she's also a cadet in her university's Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) battalion. Michael, a political science and Russian double major at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, maintains a high grade point average, participates in ROTC events daily, and is an active member of her Reserve unit by taking part in every competition her schedule will allow. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Master Sgt. Alexandra Hays and Sgt. Vontrae Hampton).

    Spc. Michael is a #WarriorMedic!

    #AmericasArmyReserve

    Music used with permission:

    "Cinematic Landscape Drone"
    -Infraction

    "Stylish Innovation Glitch"
    -Infraction

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870677
    VIRIN: 230111-A-RJ211-867
    Filename: DOD_109405691
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Hometown: MONROE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Michael- Warrior Medic, by MSG Alexandra Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Charlotte
    Army Recruiting
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Medic
    UNCC
    Elizabeth Michael

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT