Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MI Guard members conduct weapons qualifications in Syria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    01.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Members of the Michigan Army National Guard's 1-125th Infantry Regiment recently conducted weapon qualifications in Syria. The unit is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to support the defeat of ISIS in Syria. (Photos by Capt. David Kennedy and Spc. Benjamin Tierney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870671
    VIRIN: 230111-A-TA175-547
    Filename: DOD_109405488
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MI Guard members conduct weapons qualifications in Syria, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Syria
    Michigan National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT