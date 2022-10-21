U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuel F-15E Strike Eagles during an aerial refueling mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2022. The 340th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling combat airpower dominance, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870668
|VIRIN:
|221021-F-UN842-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405466
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 340th EARS Refuels Fighters B-Roll, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT