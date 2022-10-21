Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    340th EARS Refuels Fighters B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuel F-15E Strike Eagles during an aerial refueling mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 21, 2022. The 340th EARS delivers fuel for U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling combat airpower dominance, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870668
    VIRIN: 221021-F-UN842-7001
    Filename: DOD_109405466
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 340th EARS Refuels Fighters B-Roll, by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    KC-130
    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    AFCENT

