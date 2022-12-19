Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Triad Making Snow at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger helps DFMWR's Rodney Riedesel make snow at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.

    Ski Hill - Downhill Skiing & Snowboarding - Whitetail Ridge challenges skiers of all ages, from the novice to the experienced on the slopes supported by the National Ski Patrol. Enjoy downhill slopes with a vertical drop of over 185 feet. A self-loading T-bar serves the slopes where the longest run is 1,300 feet. Snowboarding your thing? Come check out the terrain park!
    Snow Tubing - Grab a tube and head down one of the 5 runs! The 800' long slope, it's sure to be a thrill! The tubing area has a Magic Carpet lift, so the ride up is just as fun!
    Cross Country Skiing - Ski over 5 miles of scenic country on our groomed trails. The abundant wildlife often make appearances on the beautiful trails! Trail use is free; equipment rental available for $15 - $20 a day.
    Chalet & Ten Point Pub - Need a break from skiing or tubing? Come inside the Chalet to warm-up, relax and enjoy some food and drinks.

    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 09:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 870667
    VIRIN: 221219-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109405462
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

