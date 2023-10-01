U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2023. The Lancer Brigade was selected as the first Stryker Brigade Combat Team to deploy to the Republic of Korea as a Korea Rotational Force. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870665
|VIRIN:
|230110-A-BQ241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405408
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lancer Brigade's First Exercise in South Korea, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT