    Lancer Brigade's First Exercise in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2023. The Lancer Brigade was selected as the first Stryker Brigade Combat Team to deploy to the Republic of Korea as a Korea Rotational Force. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870665
    VIRIN: 230110-A-BQ241-1001
    Filename: DOD_109405408
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancer Brigade's First Exercise in South Korea, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

