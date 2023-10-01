Lancer Brigade's First Exercise in South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2023. The Lancer Brigade was selected as the first Stryker Brigade Combat Team to deploy to the Republic of Korea as a Korea Rotational Force. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Sgt. Evan Cooper)