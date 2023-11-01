The 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuels the largest aerial refueling function within the Department of Defense. KC-135 Stratotanker crews and support personnel assigned to the squadron are instrumental in extending dominant combat airpower, global reach and deterring adversaries within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 07:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870663
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-TV052-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405393
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 91st EARS fuels the fight, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
