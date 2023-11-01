91st EARS fuels the fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuels the largest aerial refueling function within the Department of Defense. KC-135 Stratotanker crews and support personnel assigned to the squadron are instrumental in extending dominant combat airpower, global reach and deterring adversaries within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)