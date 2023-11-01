Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st EARS fuels the fight

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    The 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron fuels the largest aerial refueling function within the Department of Defense. KC-135 Stratotanker crews and support personnel assigned to the squadron are instrumental in extending dominant combat airpower, global reach and deterring adversaries within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 07:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870663
    VIRIN: 230111-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_109405393
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

