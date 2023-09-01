Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Welcome Mercury 7!
    On January 9, 2023, the Mercury Brigade welcomed the new BDE CSM, Command Sgt. Major Nicholas M. Curry. It is an honor to have him and his family join this Brigade and be a leader to the Soldiers here. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 02:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870657
    VIRIN: 230109-A-EV716-465
    Filename: DOD_109405128
    Length: 00:17:28
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry, by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT