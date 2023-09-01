Welcome Mercury 7!
On January 9, 2023, the Mercury Brigade welcomed the new BDE CSM, Command Sgt. Major Nicholas M. Curry. It is an honor to have him and his family join this Brigade and be a leader to the Soldiers here. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)
This work, Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry, by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
