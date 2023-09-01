Assumption of Responsibilities CSM Nicholas M. Curry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome Mercury 7!

On January 9, 2023, the Mercury Brigade welcomed the new BDE CSM, Command Sgt. Major Nicholas M. Curry. It is an honor to have him and his family join this Brigade and be a leader to the Soldiers here. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)