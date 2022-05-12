Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Humphreys MLK Jr Day Equal Opportunity 2023 Clean

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    MSG Tambouzi Green from 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team talks about what MLK Jr Day means to him. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

    Clean, no graphics,
    24;55- MSG Tambouzi Green, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Equal Opportunity Advisor

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 00:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870653
    VIRIN: 221205-F-FW870-1002
    Filename: DOD_109405080
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Humphreys MLK Jr Day Equal Opportunity 2023 Clean, by A1C Ryan Prince and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    USAG HUMPHREYS
    EO
    MLK DAY
    CAMP HUMPHREYS

