MSG Tambouzi Green, the equal opportunity advisor from 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, talks about what MLK Jr Day means to him. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 00:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870652
|VIRIN:
|221205-F-KF582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109405079
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys MLK Jr Day Equal Opportunity 2023, by A1C Ryan Prince and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT