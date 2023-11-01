Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Lemon relinquishes responsibility of USAG Humphreys to Command Sergeant Major Monty Drummond on January 9, 2023. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2023 00:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870651
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-FW870-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109405078
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility B Roll, by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT