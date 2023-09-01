Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Command Sergeant Major Benjamin Lemon relinquishes responsibility of USAG Humphreys to Command Sergeant Major Monty Drummond on January 9, 2023. (U.S Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2023 00:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870649
    VIRIN: 230109-F-FW870-1001
    Filename: DOD_109405076
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    This work, USAG Humphreys Change of Responsibility, by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS

    8TH ARMY
    CSM
    USAG HUMPHREYS
    CAMP HUMPHREYS

