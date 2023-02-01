Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio around the Region with Major Shannon Gross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    01.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    American Forces Network Sasebo hosted a live interview with Major Shannon Gross on recruitment opportunities for marines and the difficulties recruiters have now compared to the last decade. (U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870639
    VIRIN: 230102-N-PE072-496
    Filename: DOD_109404888
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio around the Region with Major Shannon Gross, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    SASEBO
    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    MARINES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT