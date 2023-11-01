Newest 3rd Infantry Division unit goes to the field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870638" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 716th Maintenance Platoon, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a field training exercise designed to enhance technical and tactical knowledge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 10-11, 2023. The 716th Maintenance Platoon activated on Dec. 16, 2022, and adds a field-level maintenance capability to the division as part of a holistic modernization process across the U.S. Army's only armored division east of the Mississippi River. The 3rd ID has been modernizing in pursuit of the Army's 2030 vision and is on track to become the force's most modernized armored division within a year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)