    Newest 3rd Infantry Division unit goes to the field

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 716th Maintenance Platoon, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a field training exercise designed to enhance technical and tactical knowledge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 10-11, 2023. The 716th Maintenance Platoon activated on Dec. 16, 2022, and adds a field-level maintenance capability to the division as part of a holistic modernization process across the U.S. Army's only armored division east of the Mississippi River. The 3rd ID has been modernizing in pursuit of the Army's 2030 vision and is on track to become the force's most modernized armored division within a year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 18:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870638
    VIRIN: 230111-A-FW799-352
    Filename: DOD_109404871
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Newest 3rd Infantry Division unit goes to the field, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field
    mechanic
    readiness
    training
    modernization

