Soldiers assigned to the 716th Maintenance Platoon, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a field training exercise designed to enhance technical and tactical knowledge on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 10-11, 2023. The 716th Maintenance Platoon activated on Dec. 16, 2022, and adds a field-level maintenance capability to the division as part of a holistic modernization process across the U.S. Army's only armored division east of the Mississippi River. The 3rd ID has been modernizing in pursuit of the Army's 2030 vision and is on track to become the force's most modernized armored division within a year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870638
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-FW799-352
|Filename:
|DOD_109404871
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Newest 3rd Infantry Division unit goes to the field, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
