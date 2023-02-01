Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSD SASEBO OFFICE

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    01.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet activities Sasebo's PSD office offers multiple pay and I.D services to help sailors fulfill their command mission. (U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870635
    VIRIN: 230102-N-PE072-137
    Filename: DOD_109404850
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    JAPAN
    SASEBO
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    PSD

