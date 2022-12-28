Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Ugly Sweater MWR Sasebo

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    12.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    MWR Library, at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, hosted a holiday ugly sweater event to bring military families together for the holidays.(U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870634
    VIRIN: 221228-N-PE072-930
    Filename: DOD_109404849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    SASEBO
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    MWR

