Naval Beach Unit 7 hosted it's change of command ceremony, at Yokose naval base, to commemorate new leadership. (U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 19:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870633
|VIRIN:
|221205-N-PE072-745
|Filename:
|DOD_109404848
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, KYOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command Ceremony 2022, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT