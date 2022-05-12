Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command Ceremony 2022

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit 7 hosted it's change of command ceremony, at Yokose naval base, to commemorate new leadership. (U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870633
    VIRIN: 221205-N-PE072-745
    Filename: DOD_109404848
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command Ceremony 2022, by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    AFN Sasebo
    NBU7
    YOKOSE

