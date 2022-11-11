Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rado Around the Region with "DJ UNCLEBUNKY"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, KYOTO, JAPAN

    11.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Fields 

    AFN Sasebo

    AFN Sasebo's MC2 Champlain does a shout out to the region using his DJ name.(U.S. Navy video taken by MC3 Gabriel Fields)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870628
    VIRIN: 221111-N-PE072-275
    Filename: DOD_109404843
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, KYOTO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rado Around the Region with "DJ UNCLEBUNKY", by PO3 Gabriel Fields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAPAN
    AFN SASEBO
    RADIO AROUND THE REGION

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT