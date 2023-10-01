Why I Serve– 2LT Joseph Imburgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2LT Joseph Imburgia is a 13A from Lockport, IL, and is currently in Basic Officer Leader Course. We got the opportunity to talk to him about his motivation for joining the U.S. Army and why he wanted to become a #Redleg!