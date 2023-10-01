2LT Joseph Imburgia is a 13A from Lockport, IL, and is currently in Basic Officer Leader Course. We got the opportunity to talk to him about his motivation for joining the U.S. Army and why he wanted to become a #Redleg!
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 17:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870626
|VIRIN:
|230110-D-NU467-233
|Filename:
|DOD_109404839
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve– 2LT Joseph Imburgia, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT