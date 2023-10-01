Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve– 2LT Joseph Imburgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    2LT Joseph Imburgia is a 13A from Lockport, IL, and is currently in Basic Officer Leader Course. We got the opportunity to talk to him about his motivation for joining the U.S. Army and why he wanted to become a #Redleg!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870626
    VIRIN: 230110-D-NU467-233
    Filename: DOD_109404839
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve– 2LT Joseph Imburgia, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    BOLC
    Why I Serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT