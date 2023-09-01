A short compilation of some of the events happening within 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division over the last two weeks prior to January 9, 2023 while deployed to South Korea while participating in KRF-12.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870625
|VIRIN:
|230109-A-RL655-805
|Filename:
|DOD_109404800
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seizing The High Ground | Jan 9 SITREP Video, by SGT Jerod Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
