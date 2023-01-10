Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Are Soldier For Life - 10 January 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    We engage and connect via community outreach. We share employment, education, and health and wellness resources (and more!). We work to influence programs and policies that benefit our military and veteran families. And we help spread the Soldier For Life mindset. We are U.S. Army Soldier For Life.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 870624
    VIRIN: 230110-O-BJ745-464
    Filename: DOD_109404799
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Soldier For Life

