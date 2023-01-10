We Are Soldier For Life - 10 January 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We engage and connect via community outreach. We share employment, education, and health and wellness resources (and more!). We work to influence programs and policies that benefit our military and veteran families. And we help spread the Soldier For Life mindset. We are U.S. Army Soldier For Life.