Winans Road Gate

Leaders from The City of San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio open the gate to a new road adjacent to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023. This new road allows for alternate access to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, as well as Fort Sam's middle school and high school.
(U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870620
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-GG507-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109404730
|Length:
|00:12:43
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
