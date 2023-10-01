Winans Road Gate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870620" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders from The City of San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio open the gate to a new road adjacent to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023. This new road allows for alternate access to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, as well as Fort Sam's middle school and high school.

(U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)