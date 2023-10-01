Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winans Road Gate

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Leaders from The City of San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio open the gate to a new road adjacent to JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023. This new road allows for alternate access to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, as well as Fort Sam's middle school and high school.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Goad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870620
    VIRIN: 230110-F-GG507-1002
    Filename: DOD_109404730
    Length: 00:12:43
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winans Road Gate, by Alexander Goad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSA
    COSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT