Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection soft sided facilities in El Paso, Tx.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    New soft-sided facility being built to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    manage the migrant surge in El Paso, Tx., Jan. 04, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870618
    VIRIN: 230104-H-D0456-0001
    Filename: DOD_109404721
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection soft sided facilities in El Paso, Tx., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    El Paso
    border
    migrants
    CBP
    TempSoftSidedFacilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT