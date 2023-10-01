Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Deputy G-6 of U.S. Army Europe and Africa shares his weekly briefing with Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.10.2023

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Army Chief Information Officer

    The Deputy G-6 of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Col. Michael Kaloostian knows the importance of information and information dissemination. The USAREUR-AF G-6 conducts a weekly meeting to keep their leaders abreast of the latest data and information and to also hear from them. The presence of U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer made an already important weekly meeting that much more valuable. Col. Kaloostian spoke on that value.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870616
    VIRIN: 230110-Z-IF359-001
    Filename: DOD_109404508
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 

    This work, The Deputy G-6 of U.S. Army Europe and Africa shares his weekly briefing with Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer, by Ron Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

