The Deputy G-6 of U.S. Army Europe and Africa shares his weekly briefing with Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer

The Deputy G-6 of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, U.S. Army Col. Michael Kaloostian knows the importance of information and information dissemination. The USAREUR-AF G-6 conducts a weekly meeting to keep their leaders abreast of the latest data and information and to also hear from them. The presence of U.S. Army CIO Dr. Raj Iyer made an already important weekly meeting that much more valuable. Col. Kaloostian spoke on that value.