Heraldry is a visual artform that represents all that an organization stands for. Institute Director Charles Mugno explains more about why this is so important for the government and military.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|870615
|VIRIN:
|230110-O-JZ422-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109404500
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heraldry Represents an Organization’s Identity, by Katie Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT