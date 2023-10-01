Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Becoming a Military Doctor: Why Work at DHA?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Former DHA Director Lt Gen Ron Place tells his personal experience about becoming a military doctor and the honor of working at the Defense Health Agency. Search for jobs at dha.usajobs.gov.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870609
    VIRIN: 230110-O-AY809-634
    Filename: DOD_109404408
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Becoming a Military Doctor: Why Work at DHA?, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military doctors
    Work
    surgeon
    doctor
    DHA
    Lt Gen Place

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT