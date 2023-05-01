Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Tactics Airmen perform static line jump, demonstrate lethality through rapid mobility

    UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen perform a static line jump from a C-17 Globemaster III during a mission generation exercise, Pope Army Airfield, Fayetteville, N.C., Jan. 5, 2023. The exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Shellby Matullo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870607
    VIRIN: 230105-F-MZ355-5002
    Filename: DOD_109404380
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics Airmen perform static line jump, demonstrate lethality through rapid mobility, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    #JointForce
    #MG23
    #ProjectAndConnect

