Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Genesis Patient Portal Activation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Austin Bailey, Chief of the Keesler Satellite Pharmacy, describes the step-by-step procedure for activating an online account for the MHS Genesis Patient Portal. Once an account is activated, the patient portal allows users to view medical records, schedule appointments, activate and view medical prescriptions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 870579
    VIRIN: 230110-F-PI774-299
    Filename: DOD_109403946
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Genesis Patient Portal Activation, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS Genesis
    Keesler Pharmacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT