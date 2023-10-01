Capt. Austin Bailey, Chief of the Keesler Satellite Pharmacy, describes the step-by-step procedure for activating an online account for the MHS Genesis Patient Portal. Once an account is activated, the patient portal allows users to view medical records, schedule appointments, activate and view medical prescriptions.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|870579
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-PI774-299
|Filename:
|DOD_109403946
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Genesis Patient Portal Activation, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
