Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Agency Jobs in Alaska - Adventure Awaits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Explore the many job opportunities at the Defense Health Agency in Alaska. Adventure Awaits! www.dha.usajobs.gov

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 10:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 870577
    VIRIN: 230110-O-XH734-221
    Filename: DOD_109403907
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Agency Jobs in Alaska - Adventure Awaits, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    healthcare
    jobs
    DHA
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT