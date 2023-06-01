Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC Awareness Video 2023

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    NAVIFOR OPSEC Awareness 2023 Video with VADM Kelly Aeschbach, Commander, NAVIFOR and FORCE Laura Nunley, Force Master Chief, NAVIFOR. January is OPSEC Awareness Month, and this year's theme is "Protecting Critical Information and Indicators."

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:45
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 870576
    VIRIN: 230106-N-FB292-0001
    Filename: DOD_109403901
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, OPSEC Awareness Video 2023, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OPSEC
    NAVIFOR
    VADM Kelly Aeschbach
    FORCM Laura Nunley
    OPSEC Awareness

