    Joint press conference by the Secretary General, the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission (Q&A’s)

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    10.01.2023

    Joint press conference by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, following the signing ceremony of the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday 10 January 2023 (questions and answers).

