NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission - 10 January 2023

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg meeting with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, following the signing ceremony of the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday 10 January 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 06:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870560
|VIRIN:
|230110-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109403729
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
