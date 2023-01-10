NATO Secretary General meeting with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission - 10 January 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/870560" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg meeting with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, following the signing ceremony of the third Joint Declaration on NATO-EU Cooperation at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday 10 January 2023.