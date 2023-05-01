1st Special Operations Squadron Conducts Flight of the Flock

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Matthew Taylor, 1st Special Operations Squadron Commander, spoke to AFN about Flight of the Flock on Jan. 5, 2023 at Kadena Air Base. Flight of the Flock was a friendly competition which tested the squadrons readiness and reliability in wartime maneuvers and humanitarian events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)