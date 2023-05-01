Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Special Operations Squadron Conducts Flight of the Flock

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lt. Col. Matthew Taylor, 1st Special Operations Squadron Commander, spoke to AFN about Flight of the Flock on Jan. 5, 2023 at Kadena Air Base. Flight of the Flock was a friendly competition which tested the squadrons readiness and reliability in wartime maneuvers and humanitarian events. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    353rd SOW
    AFSOC 353rd Special Operations Wing

