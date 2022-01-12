Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. & Malawi Army Instructors Discuss NCO Development

    MALAWI

    12.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Instructors from the 7th Army Training Command (ATC) visited with Malawian instructors and cadre at the Malawi Armed Forces College in Salima, Malawi to discuss and improve Noncommissioned Officer instruction material. (Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 870545
    VIRIN: 221201-A-ET561-909
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109403675
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MW

    Africa
    NCO Development
    Malawi
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

