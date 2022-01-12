Instructors from the 7th Army Training Command (ATC) visited with Malawian instructors and cadre at the Malawi Armed Forces College in Salima, Malawi to discuss and improve Noncommissioned Officer instruction material. (Video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)
This work, U.S. & Malawi Army Instructors Discuss NCO Development, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
