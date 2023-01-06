Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 6, 2023

    JAPAN

    01.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Update: Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS best defender challenge, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan. U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22-3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan. U.S. marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines conduct squad attacks during Fuji Viper 23.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 870535
    VIRIN: 230106-F-WN543-065
    Filename: DOD_109403558
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

