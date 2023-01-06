Pacific News: January 6, 2023

On this Pacific News Update: Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS best defender challenge, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan. U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22-3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan. U.S. marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines conduct squad attacks during Fuji Viper 23.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|870535
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-WN543-065
|Filename:
|DOD_109403558
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
