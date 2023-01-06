Pacific News: January 6, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News Update: Airmen assigned to the 18th Security Forces Squadron participate in the 18th SFS best defender challenge, at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Japan. U.S. Marines with 3D Battalion, 12th Marines conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22-3 at Ojojihara Maneuver Area, Miyagi, Japan. U.S. marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines conduct squad attacks during Fuji Viper 23.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan.