    3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Disney Springs

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division Band performs at Disney Springs, Orlando, Florida, Jan. 9, 2023. Their performances are part of an outreach tour in Florida to share their music while promoting the Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870526
    VIRIN: 230109-A-GN091-478
    Filename: DOD_109403355
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at Disney Springs, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Disney
    Band

