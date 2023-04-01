During this winter season, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Emergency Management Specialist, Mr. Bill Allen, talks about how to avoid having slips, trips, and falls during inclement weather. Watch this video for tips on walking safely!
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 15:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|870520
|VIRIN:
|230104-A-DQ133-808
|Filename:
|DOD_109403225
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety While Walking, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT