Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety While Walking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    During this winter season, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Emergency Management Specialist, Mr. Bill Allen, talks about how to avoid having slips, trips, and falls during inclement weather. Watch this video for tips on walking safely!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 15:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870520
    VIRIN: 230104-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109403225
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety While Walking, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT