Master Sgt. Emerson Sullivan, a military police advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, provides thoughts on leadership and advising at Fort Benning, Ga., Jan. 9. The 1st SFAB advises and assists foreign military partners in Central and South America. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 14:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|870517
|VIRIN:
|230109-A-JZ147-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109403206
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, What Is Leadership?, by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
