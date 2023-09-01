Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Is Leadership?

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Video by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Master Sgt. Emerson Sullivan, a military police advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, provides thoughts on leadership and advising at Fort Benning, Ga., Jan. 9. The 1st SFAB advises and assists foreign military partners in Central and South America. U.S. Army video by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:48
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    leadership
    advisor
    SFAB

