    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabiltiies during mission generation exercise

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 437th Airlift Wing launches 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs in a mass force generation exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870516
    VIRIN: 230105-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_109403188
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

