    Emergency Preparedness

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Emergency Management Specialist, Mr. Bill Allen, shares information about emergency preparedness and what you should keep in a vehicle's emergency kit.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 15:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 870514
    VIRIN: 221220-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109403154
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Preparedness, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

