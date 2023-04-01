ASC December Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during December. The recap for the last month of 2022 highlights the results of both the official and local Army vs. Navy games, a Soldier who turned his life around by joining the Army, a former ASC employee selected as one of AMC's employees of the quarter, AFSBn-Korea receiving an award for maintenance excellence, and leadership from the 405th AFSB touring the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe.