ASC December Recap

Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during December. The recap for the last month of 2022 highlights the results of both the official and local Army vs. Navy games, a Soldier who turned his life around by joining the Army, a former ASC employee selected as one of AMC's employees of the quarter, AFSBn-Korea receiving an award for maintenance excellence, and leadership from the 405th AFSB touring the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe.
|01.04.2023
|01.09.2023 13:25
|Newscasts
|870509
|230104-A-IK992-304
|DOD_109403049
|00:03:59
|IL, US
|1
|1
