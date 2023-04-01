Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC December Recap

    IL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Patterson recaps some of ASC's top stories during December. The recap for the last month of 2022 highlights the results of both the official and local Army vs. Navy games, a Soldier who turned his life around by joining the Army, a former ASC employee selected as one of AMC's employees of the quarter, AFSBn-Korea receiving an award for maintenance excellence, and leadership from the 405th AFSB touring the Army Oil Analysis Program Laboratory Europe.

