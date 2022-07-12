Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Lab

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 52nd Medical Group Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) offer WET LAB Demonstrations to different units on base to educate about alcohol awareness. Members attending learn about the single serving size amounts for different types of alcohol, and take breathalyzer tests to see how much of an effect the alcohol has. (All members participating are of legal drinking age).

    ADAPT provides services to those who are experiencing problems with substance abuse or misuse.

    For more information about ADAPT or to schedule a WET LAB call 06565-61-8321.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870491
    VIRIN: 230109-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_109402646
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wet Lab, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADAPT
    Spangdahlem AB
    Alcohol Awareness
    Wet Lab
    52 MDG

