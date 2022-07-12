video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 52nd Medical Group Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) offer WET LAB Demonstrations to different units on base to educate about alcohol awareness. Members attending learn about the single serving size amounts for different types of alcohol, and take breathalyzer tests to see how much of an effect the alcohol has. (All members participating are of legal drinking age).



ADAPT provides services to those who are experiencing problems with substance abuse or misuse.



For more information about ADAPT or to schedule a WET LAB call 06565-61-8321.