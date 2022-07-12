Members from the 52nd Medical Group Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT) offer WET LAB Demonstrations to different units on base to educate about alcohol awareness. Members attending learn about the single serving size amounts for different types of alcohol, and take breathalyzer tests to see how much of an effect the alcohol has. (All members participating are of legal drinking age).
ADAPT provides services to those who are experiencing problems with substance abuse or misuse.
For more information about ADAPT or to schedule a WET LAB call 06565-61-8321.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|870491
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402646
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wet Lab, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT