    Be Strong, Be You B-Roll

    BW, GERMANY

    01.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart Family and MWR has many programs to help you succeed in your fitness goals, including their ‘Be Strong, Be You’ program https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/happenings/bestrong and fitness classes https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/sports-fitness-centers. How will you achieve your goals in 2023?

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 870489
    VIRIN: 230104-A-FB640-998
    Filename: DOD_109402624
    Length: 00:08:53
    Location: BW, DE

    This work, Be Strong, Be You B-Roll, by SGT Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fitness
    USAG Stuttgart
    strength training
    Fitness 2023
    Stuttgart Fitness Center
    Be Strong Be You

