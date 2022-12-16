Capt. Michael McNeely, 39th Healthcare Operations Squadron family medicine physician, warrior operation medical clinic, gave a holiday greeting to his family back home while stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 16, 2022. American Forces Network Incirlik offered holiday greetings to their guests during the month of December. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 02:27
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|870488
|VIRIN:
|230109-F-CW240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109402609
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|1, TR
|Hometown:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Michael McNeely Holiday Greeting, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
